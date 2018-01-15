Basketball showcase remembers message of Dr. Martin Luther King

The ninth annual MLK Jam brought the sounds of bouncing basketball balls to the gymnasium at Trask High School on Monday.

It’s a sound that event director Nathan Faulk believes can bring change.

“Nothing brings people together like sports and athletics, and basketball is no different,” Faulk said. “Anytime you can bring people together, no matter beliefs, race or religion, that’s why today is a special day.”

That’s the reason former Union High School basketball coach Tim Pope started the event nine years ago.

“One thing about sport is that it teaches these young kids and young adults how to work with others,” Pope said. “Teamwork, how to get along, and that was a lot of Dr. Martin Luther King’s message.”

The event is about more than wins and losses. For Ashley head coach Wells Gulledge, it’s a time to reflect on the work that still needs to be done.

“I think that we lose sight of Dr. King’s dream,” Gulledge said. “This is the day that everyone needs to look in the mirror, and have a check-up with what’s going on around us, and really reset how we do things and treat people.”

