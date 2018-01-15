Hundreds brave the cold for annual MLK day parade in Wilmington

People across the country took time Monday to honor fallen civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Some did it with prayer; others did it by organizing large parades to celebrate King's life.

Wilmington's parade took place in chilly weather, but with cheers coming from both sides of Third Street.

"I love this parade. Everyone wants to be here," Steve Chissom said. "It's great that it is a national holiday. The children can celebrate and learn more about Dr. King and his legacy and what it means to their parents, their grandparents and each other."

There were more than 40 entries in Monday's parade line-up. Elected leaders, high school bands, girl scout troops, local car and motorcycle clubs and more paraded through downtown. The grand marshall of the parade was former New Hanover Wildcat turned East Carolina Pirate Trevon Brown.

The parade was the final event in a week-long tribute in the Port City for King.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.