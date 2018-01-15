Despite higher temperatures, Duke Energy asks customers to conserve power

Duke Energy asked customers to be more energy efficient until 10 a.m. Monday morning (Source: Wikimedia)

Temperatures are on the rise compared to last week, but a major utility company asked customers to be more energy efficient.

"We got really close to hitting that peak usage record last week," Meredith Archie, a spokesperson for Duke Energy Progress, said. "When we see these low temperatures, we do see an increased demand on the system."

A news release sent by Duke Energy Progress Sunday night called on customers to reduce electricity use until 10 a.m. Monday morning. According to the release, the utility saw a high demand on the electrical grid and wanted to reduce the chance of power outages.

"As we continue to see prolonged temperatures, it puts even more stress on that mechanical and electrical equipment," Archie said.

One viewer asked us why the request was sent Sunday night and not last week when the Cape Fear Region experienced record low temperatures. Archie told WECT the utility did outreach, but there was no one reason why a similar request wasn't sent out to customers last week.

"Really, what we are doing is forecasting what we anticipate the energy we need to serve our customers and balance that with the energy we have available as far as generation goes," Archie said.

Jessie Hannible, a longtime Wilmington resident and Duke Energy Progress customer, said he's not taking any precautions to become more energy efficient.

"If I'm paying for the service, you should give me the service I'm paying for," he said.

Duke Energy Progress said has a plan in place to improve the quality and efficiency of its grids.

"We are making significant investments really throughout the next decade," Archie said. "[The utility will] not only to reduce the number of outages, but will reduce the time and duration of outages when they occur."

