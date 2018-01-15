What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Beefy Soft Taco
Beefy Nachos
Seasoned Corn
Refried Beans
Frozen Fruit Freeze
Brunswick County
Nacho Fritos
Cheese Quesadilla
Spanish Rice
Black Beans
Green Beans
Taco Toppings
Peaches
Columbus County
Hamburger
Sliced Ham
Pears
Tomatoes
Rice
Green Peas
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Beef or Chicken Soft Taco
w/ Lettuce, Cheese, & Salsa
Fiesta Black Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Beef Taco
Spanish Rice
BBQ Pinto Beans
Veggie Cup
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Inside Out Penne Pasta
Chicken Nuggets
Ham & Cheese Salad
Roll
Green Beans
Fresh Zucchini
Whole Apple
Raisins
Orange Juice
Papa John’s Pizza
Corndog
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Seasoned Green Beans
Carrot Dippers
Crustless Apple Pie
