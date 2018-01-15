BCSO looking for man they say is armed and dangerous

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man it says is armed and dangerous.

James Ali Pugh, 38, is wanted for two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of second degree kidnapping, two counts of assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence order.

Officials say he was last seen in a red passenger car believed to be a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Pugh is about 5'8 and weighs 160 pounds.

He is believed to be armed with a handgun and should not be approached.

According to arrest warrants, the charges for burglary, kidnapping and assault on a female charges stem from incidents that took place on Sunday and Monday.

A warrant states that Pugh broke into a residence on Blue Jay Court in Shallotte at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday and swung his open hand at a woman and pulled her down by grabbing the back of her shirt.

Another warrant states that Pugh broke into the same home at about 3 a.m. Monday and attempted to pull the woman from the residence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, should contact the sheriff's office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

