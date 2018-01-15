'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Brunswick County arrested

An "armed and dangerous" man wanted by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday morning.

James Ali Pugh, 38, of Shallotte, was arrested in the 2000 block of Evans Road in Bolivia without incident. He is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence order.

According to arrest warrants, the charges of burglary, kidnapping, and assault on a female stem from incidents that took place on Sunday and Monday.

A warrant states that Pugh broke into a residence on Blue Jay Court in Shallotte at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday and swung his open hand at a woman and pulled her down by grabbing the back of her shirt.

Another warrant states that Pugh broke into the same home at about 3 a.m. Monday and attempted to pull the woman from the residence.

