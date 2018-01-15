Jay Leno to perform at Wilson Center in May

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno will perform at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center on Tuesday, May 15.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, Jan. 19, starting at 10 a.m. online at capefearstage.com and at 2 p.m. by calling Ticket Central at 910-362-7999 or visiting the Wilson Center.

Leno hosted the Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009. He returned as host of the show in March of 2010. He hosted his last episode on Feb. 6, 2014.

Leno currently hosts Jay Leno's Garage on CNBC Television.

