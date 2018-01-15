WECT Internship Program

WECT News is committed to providing internship opportunities for students to learn the process of news gathering and presentation on all media platforms. Internships expose students to all facets of a working newsroom’s operation, and can serve as a valuable tool in determining future interest in careers such as news reporting, producing, anchoring, production, digital content gathering and social media.



These unpaid internships are offered to students from accredited colleges and universities during spring, summer and fall semesters. Eligible students must receive academic credit(s) for the internship, and provide their own transportation to and from WECT-TV, located at 322 Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington, NC.



Students interested in pursuing an internship with WECT News should first:



ensure they are approved and/or eligible to receive academic credit(s) for the internship, and be able to provide necessary documentation if asked



determine the total number of hours the student must work, and any additional assignments the student must complete, to receive academic credit(s) for the internship



know the approximate starting and finishing dates for the internship, based on the academic institution’s calendar for the semester



After gathering that information, interested students should contact Jon Evans, WECT’s Internship Coordinator, at jevans@wect.com. Internships at WECT-TV are secured on a first-come, first-served basis, and are normally limited to a maximum of three eligible students per semester.