WECT Internship Program

WECT News is committed to providing internship opportunities for students to learn the process of news gathering and presentation on all media platforms. Internships expose students to all facets of a working newsroom’s operation, and can serve as a valuable tool in determining future interest in careers such as news reporting, producing, anchoring, production, digital content gathering and social media.
These unpaid internships are offered to students from accredited colleges and universities during spring, summer and fall semesters. Eligible students must receive academic credit(s) for the internship, and provide their own transportation to and from WECT-TV, located at 322 Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington, NC.
Students interested in pursuing an internship with WECT News should first:
After gathering that information, interested students should contact Jon Evans, WECT’s Internship Coordinator, at jevans@wect.com. Internships at WECT-TV are secured on a first-come, first-served basis, and are normally limited to a maximum of three eligible students per semester.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>