WPD looking for missing teen - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD looking for missing teen

Azion Jabaar Chaison (Source: WPD) Azion Jabaar Chaison (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Azion Jabaar Chaison, 15, was last seen leaving his residence in the Love Grove neighborhood Saturday, according to a tweet from the WPD.

Officials say he possibly may be in the area of the Glen Apartments. He also may be wearing a white tank top, faded blue jeans with holes in them and a thin black jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly