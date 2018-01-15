UPDATE: Missing Wilmington teen found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Missing Wilmington teen found safe

Azion Jabaar Chaison (Source: WPD) Azion Jabaar Chaison (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department said a teen who went missing over the weekend has been found safe.

Azion Jabaar Chaison, 15, was last seen leaving his residence in the Love Grove neighborhood Saturday, according to a tweet from the WPD.

On Tuesday afternoon, the department tweeted that Chaison had been found safe and was returned home.

