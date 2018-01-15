WPD investigating early morning crash

WPD are investigating a crash on Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington police are investigating a car crash that happened early Monday morning in Wilmington.

According to Officer Hoffman with the Wilmington Police Department, a Wrightsville Beach police officer spotted the wreck on Military Cutoff Road.

Hoffman said a vehicle was heading northbound on Military Cutoff Road when the driver lost control and hit the curb. The vehicle rolled several times, hit a sign for Bank of America before stopping on a grassy area near BB&T.

The driver was not at the scene when WPD officers arrived and had not been identified as of 5 a.m.

Hoffman said speed was likely a factor in the wreck.

