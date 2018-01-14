Two killed in Bladen County car accident

Two men were killed Sunday afternoon in an accident on Sweet Home Church Road in Bladen County, according to Bladen Online.

The online newspaper is reporting James Brigman and Carlton Tatum were traveling in a BMW around 4:30 p.m. when they hit another BMW near the Turnbull Logging Company.

Brigman and Tautum both died at the scene.

Three people from Pender County were reportedly inside the second BMW. A woman was airlifted to the hospital while another person was taken by ambulance.

