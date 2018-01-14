Two dead in Sunday car accident in Bladen County

Two men from Elizabethtown were killed Sunday afternoon after a car crash on Sweet Home Church Road in Bladen County, this according to Bladen Online.

The newspaper states the wreck occurred about 4:30 pm near the Turnbull Logging Company. The two men, James Brigman and Carlton Tatum, both of Elizabethtown, were traveling in a BMW on Swee Home Church Road when it collided with a second BMW.

Three people from Pender County were traveling in the second BMW when the two vehicles collided. The Bladen County Coroner Kenneth Clark said one female was airlifted and another individual was transported by ground to the hospital. Their names were not available at press time.

Brigman and Tatum were both pronounced at the scene by Bladen County Assistant Coroner Kenneth Clark.

Seven different emergency departments responded to the scene according to Bladen Online.