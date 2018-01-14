Family, friends hold awareness walk for Ebonee Spears on anniversary of disappearance

Monday marks two years since Ebonee Spears, a 30-year-old from Wilmington, vanished from her home.

Her family and the community have not given up hope that she will return home.

Sunday, they held an awareness walk in her honor. According to her mom, Harriet Rivers, Sunday’s walk was held specifically to keep her name at the forefront of the community’s mind.

Rivers said she hopes the walk would inspire someone to come forward with any information they may have.

“Keep Ebonee’s name out there. Keep it fresh up on everybody’s mind," Rivers said. "In case something does come up and somebody might trigger something in somebody’s mind or whoever the guilty person is, whoever you are out there, maybe you would have some empathy. Feel for us. Feel for Ebonee. Release her. Help her come home."

The walk started at the corner of Fourth and Nixon streets near Spears’ apartment, where she was last seen.

Then they walked past the Boys and Girls Club and the Wilmington Police Department. Rivers says they decided on this route because Spears went to both of these places the night she disappeared.

Rivers says she’ll hold walks and events like Sunday's until they bring Spears home.

“As her mother, the youngest of four children, each day I wake up, 'Lord, where is my child? Reveal to me. Where is my child?" Rivers said. "And as her daughter’s grandma, and as I look at her daughter every day and knowing that she’s getting older, she needs her mom. Even though I’m her grandma and I’m the best grandma there is, not bragging on myself, but her daughter needs her mom. We need Ebonee home just for all of our sakes. We need Ebonee home."

Rivers said her daughter would never leave home without telling anyone. She said she thinks Ebonee is being held against her will and isn’t able or allowed to contact her family.

