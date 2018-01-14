Seahawks Down FGCU In Men's Tennis

ORLANDO, Florida – The UNCW men's tennis team gained a split of its opening weekend matches in the Sunshine State by edging defending Atlantic Sun Conference champion Florida Gulf Coast, 4-3, on Sunday at the impressive USTA National Campus.



The Seahawks dropped a 5-2 verdict to BYU on Saturday in their season opener, but bounced back behind strong singles play on Sunday. After surrendering the doubles point, UNCW recorded four singles victories to claim the non-conference match against the Eagles.



Seahawk junior Agustin Savarino of Mar del Plata, Argentina, got the comeback started with a 6-3, 6-1 romp over FGCU's Mateo Ruiz at No. 3 singles and after the Eagles posted wins at No. 6 and No. 5 singles for a brief lead, the Seahawks ran the table to close out the match.



Michael Copeland, Ignasi de Rueda and Andres Torres posted straight set wins in succession to help the Seahawks even their record, with Torres and de Rueda winning tie-breaker sets in their matches.



The USTA National Campus, located at Lake Nona near Orlando, is a state-of-the-art facility with 100 courts that houses the USTA's Community Tennis and Player Development Divisions and serves as the home for the UCF programs.



The Seahawks begin their 21-match home schedule next Saturday, Jan. 20, with a 1 p.m. match against Appalachian State at the UNCW courts. Admission is free.



UNCW 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3

Jan. 14, 2018 | USTA National Campus | Lake Nona/Orlando, Fla.



Singles

1. Andres Torres (UNCW) def. RAMIREZ, Felipe (FGCU) 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

2. Ignasi de Rueda (UNCW) def. CERRINI, Ezequiel (FGCU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

3. Agustin Savarino (UNCW) def. RUIZ, Mateo (FGCU) 6-3, 6-1

4. Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. LANDERT, Oliver (FGCU) 6-3, 6-2

5. ESCOBAR, Felipe (FGCU) def. Raphael Calzi (UNCW) 6-1, 7-5

6. FERNANDEZ, Javier (FGCU) def. Josh Hublitz (UNCW) 6-3, 6-4



Doubles

1. LANDERT, Oliver/RAMIREZ, Felipe (FGCU) def. Raphael Calzi/Ignasi de Rueda (UNCW) 7-5

2. ESCOBAR, Felipe/RUIZ, Mateo (FGCU) def. Michael Morphy/Andres Torres (UNCW) 6-3

3. Agustin Savarino/Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. BATES, Autsin/FERNANDEZ, Javier (FGCU) 6-3



Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,6,5,4,2,1)