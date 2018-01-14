Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Senior forward Kelsi Lidge led three Drexel players in double figures with 18 points as Drexel earned a 68-42 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon.



The win elevated the Dragons' record to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in the CAA while UNCW dropped to 7-10 with a 0-6 mark against league foes.



Lidge made 8-of-14 shots from the floor to lead the Dragons to the victory while senior guard Sara Woods added 12 points. Sophomore forward Bailey Greenberg chipped in 11 points for the Dragons, who shot 50.0 percent from the field.



Junior center Chinyere Bell came off the bench to pace the Seahawks with nine points and eight rebounds while redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf added seven points and seven caroms.



Key Moment: Drexel used an 18-7 run over the final eight minutes of the opening period to take a 20-10 advantage the Dragons never relinquished. Woods scored 8 of her 12 points during the spurt.



Up Next: The Seahawks return home on Friday, Jan. 19, to welcome Delaware for a 7 p.m. CAA clash inside Trask Coliseum.