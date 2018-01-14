Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

(Source: UNCW) (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW News Release) -

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Senior forward Kelsi Lidge led three Drexel players in double figures with 18 points as Drexel earned a 68-42 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon.
 
The win elevated the Dragons' record to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in the CAA while UNCW dropped to 7-10 with a 0-6 mark against league foes.
 
Lidge made 8-of-14 shots from the floor to lead the Dragons to the victory while senior guard Sara Woods added 12 points. Sophomore forward Bailey Greenberg chipped in 11 points for the Dragons, who shot 50.0 percent from the field.
 
Junior center Chinyere Bell came off the bench to pace the Seahawks with nine points and eight rebounds while redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf added seven points and seven caroms.
 
Key Moment: Drexel used an 18-7 run over the final eight minutes of the opening period to take a 20-10 advantage the Dragons never relinquished. Woods scored 8 of her 12 points during the spurt.
 
Up Next: The Seahawks return home on Friday, Jan. 19, to welcome Delaware for a 7 p.m. CAA clash inside Trask Coliseum. 

  • Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

    Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

    Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

    Sunday, January 14 2018 6:04 PM EST2018-01-14 23:04:52 GMT
    (Source: UNCW)(Source: UNCW)

    Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

    More >>

    Drexel Surges Past Seahawks, 68-42

    More >>

  • Huskies Outlast Seahawks In CAA Play

    Huskies Outlast Seahawks In CAA Play

    Huskies Outlast Seahawks In CAA Play

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-14 03:51:26 GMT
    Huskies Outlast Seahawks In CAA Play (Source: UNCW)Huskies Outlast Seahawks In CAA Play (Source: UNCW)

    UNCW redshirt sophomore guard Ty Taylor sank three clutch free throws with .4 left in regulation to send the game into overtime, but Northeastern scored 11 straight points late in extra time to escape with an 81-77 victory over the Seahawks in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.

    More >>

    UNCW redshirt sophomore guard Ty Taylor sank three clutch free throws with .4 left in regulation to send the game into overtime, but Northeastern scored 11 straight points late in extra time to escape with an 81-77 victory over the Seahawks in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.

    More >>

  • Berry's free throws lift No. 20 North Carolina past ND

    Berry's free throws lift No. 20 North Carolina past ND

    Berry's free throws lift No. 20 North Carolina past ND

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:01 PM EST2018-01-14 02:01:51 GMT
    Berry's free throws lift No. 20 North Carolina past ND (Source: UNC)Berry's free throws lift No. 20 North Carolina past ND (Source: UNC)

    Joel Berry II hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left as No. 20 North Carolina earned its first Atlantic Coast Conference road victory of the season Saturday with a 69-68 triumph over Notre Dame.

    More >>

    Joel Berry II hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left as No. 20 North Carolina earned its first Atlantic Coast Conference road victory of the season Saturday with a 69-68 triumph over Notre Dame.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly