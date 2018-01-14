Garden club hosts floral art exhibit

Floral designers and in the area used paintings to inspire their latest arrangements at the Art and the Bloom exhibition this weekend. (Source: WECT)

Organizers said a jury chose the best pieces of art for the show from the Wilmington Art Association and private collectors in the area. Then, the jury paired the paintings with the floral designers at random in October.

Floral designers had to emulate the pieces of art in their floral arrangements.

Judges from the National Garden Club chose the winners, giving out ribbons and awards ranging from $25 to $100. The money, according to organizers, came from the New Hanover Garden Club, who hosted the event.

The exhibit is in its second year. Organizers said they started it after seeing a similar exhibit at the Raleigh Art Museum and wanted to bring that to Wilmington.

“It’s very heartwarming to take a vision of what it will be and then to see the art come in on one day, and then the next day all of the flowers come. It’s just a wonderful wonderful experience, and we’ve worked very hard to bring it, and then to see it come to fruition and see how beautiful, it is it’s just a wonderful experience,” event co-chair Barb Bittler said.

It was held at the Blockade Runner.

It cost $15 to attend the event, with all money going towards the New Hanover Garden Club for their upcoming projects.

Bittler said they had a lot more people attend the event this year.

“I think the weather has been so lovely too. It’s been a good place to get a little breath of spring and sunshine. It’s something to look forward to in the months to come,” she said.

Suzanne Tarry from Apex won the People’s Choice Award, an award voted on by the attendees.

