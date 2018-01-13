Berry's free throws lift No. 20 North Carolina past ND

UNCW redshirt sophomore guard Ty Taylor sank three clutch free throws with .4 left in regulation to send the game into overtime, but Northeastern scored 11 straight points late in extra time to escape with an 81-77 victory over the Seahawks in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.More >>
Joel Berry II hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left as No. 20 North Carolina earned its first Atlantic Coast Conference road victory of the season Saturday with a 69-68 triumph over Notre Dame.More >>
Marvin Bagley III had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 7 Duke beat Wake Forest 89-71 on Saturday in a game Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski missed due to a virus.More >>
Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.More >>
High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/12/2018More >>
