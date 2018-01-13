Wilmington Jeepers hold relief benefit ride for fire victims

A line of Jeeps and motorcycles rode around Carolina Beach Saturday to raise money for the victims of last week’s fire at the Inland Harbor Condominiums. (Source: WECT)

A line of Jeeps and motorcycles rode around Carolina Beach Saturday to raise money for the victims of last week’s fire at the Inland Harbor Condominiums.

The Wilmington Jeepers group organized a relief benefit ride around the island. Drivers paid $5 to drive past the fire station and down to Fort Fisher. All of the money raised went to the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund.

Organizers said they raised more than $1,000, and that they expected nothing less from such a tight-knit community.

“It’s really heartwarming. A tragedy an event like that could happen to any of us, so it’s really great to see the community and the off-roaders and we even have some bikers here, and everyone just coming together to show their support and let them know CB sticks together,” organizer Sarah Lee said.

“Anytime a tragic event like this happens, the first step into healing is for people to feel loved. And our goal here today is of course to raise money for the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund, and to honor those affected by this tragedy, as well as for the rest of the people on this island, which is one island, is if in the event another tragedy strikes, that the community has their back,” organizer Dorrene Stanley said.

The organizers said they hope to make the ride an annual event in memory of Deborah Ann Reifschneider who died in the fire.

