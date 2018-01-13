Nonprofit hosts STEM Day for students

Students in the area got some free hands on learning on Saturday. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover Education Ventures hosted a Science Technology Engineering and Math, or STEM, day for students in the area.

The event was at the Martin Luther King Center in downtown Wilmington.

Ten vendors, including Duke Energy, the aquarium and others, set up demonstrations for students.

Organizers said this is fourth year for the event, and it had the biggest showing with more than 200 people coming through.

“What I hope will happen is they’ll see the concepts that they’re learning about in class in action in real life, and it’ll stimulate an interest for them to want to know more and I hope it will create lifelong learners,” organizer Claire Primerose said.

One student said she thinks learning outside of the classroom is more fun.

“The things that you haven’t learned, this is the future of your new learning,” Amaya Greene said.

Organizers said they hold STEM events four times a year.

