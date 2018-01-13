Police identify validated gang member as suspect in Saturday standoff in Wilmington

The man who was arrested after barricading himself in his apartment at the Houston Moore Terrace Sunday has been identified as Justin Oliver, 28, of Leland. (Source: WECT)

The man who was arrested after barricading himself in his apartment at the Houston Moore Terrace Sunday has been identified as Justin Oliver, 28, of Leland.

According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, Oliver is a validated member of the Bloods Gang.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Greenfield St. around 6 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a male with a gun in the area.

Once officers arrived on scene, they heard two gunshots come from inside the residence.

WPD established a perimeter around the apartment building and Oliver barricaded himself inside.

Negotiators talked to Oliver to get him to come out of the house.

Dandron said SWAT was also called to the scene.

Oliver surrendered to officers around 10:30 a.m. without incident.

Oliver, who is also referred to as Juddy, is being charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, resisting/delaying arrest and second degree trespassing.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.