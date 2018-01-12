2018 MLK Jam schedule

The 2018 MLK Jam high school basketball showcase has a new home.



The annual event will now be played at Trask High School.



Here is the schedule for games on Monday January 15.



10:30a.m. Ashley (girls) vs. East Duplin (girls

12p.m. East Duplin vs. Ashley

1:30p.m. Wilmington Christian Academy vs. South Columbus

3p.m. Union vs. Hobbton

4:30p.m. Westover vs. Havelock

6p.m. Northside Jacksonville vs. Jones Senior



