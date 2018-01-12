High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
Laney 31, Hoggard 33 F
New Hanover 70, Ashley 21 F
West Brunswick 57, Topsail 40 F
Coastal Christian 36, Epiphany School 29 F
Cape Fear Academy 44, Harrells 17 F
Wilmington Christian Academy 74, Thomas Academy 11 F
SW Onslow 34, Trask 32 F
East Bladen 67, South Columbus 36 F
North Brunswick 43, South Brunswick 35 F
Whiteville 45, East Columbus 41 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 51, Clinton 43 F
Croatan 50, Pender 38 F
Boys
Laney 56, Hoggard 63 F
New Hanover 74, Ashley 54 F
Topsail 57, West Brunswick 55 F
South Brunswick 74, North Brunswick 55 F
Cape Fear Academy 63, Harrells 54 F
Wilmington Christian Academy 53, Thomas Academy 31 F
Trask 69, SW Onslow 53 F
East Columbus 59, Whiteville 56 F
