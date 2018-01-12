Crews respond to structure fire on Piner Road

Wilmington and New Hanover County crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Piner Road in Wilmington.

New Hanover County Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 10:38 p.m. Friday.

NHC and WFD units in scene of a structure fire @ 1022 poner road. Single wide mobile home heavy fire upon arrival. Fire is under control, piner road is closed please avoid the area. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) January 13, 2018

At 11:10 p.m., the Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that the fire was extinguished and that units would soon be clearing the scene.

There is no word on if there were any injuries.

Piner road fire has been extinguished crews are performing salvage and overhaul. Units will begin clearing scene shortly as investigation begins. Traffic on piner should be clear by 1130pm — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) January 13, 2018

