Crews respond to structure fire on Piner Road

Wilmington and New Hanover County crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Piner Road in Wilmington.

New Hanover County Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 10:38 p.m. Friday.

At 11:10 p.m., the Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that the fire was extinguished and that units would soon be clearing the scene.

There is no word on if there were any injuries.

