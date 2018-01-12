UPDATE: Missing woman with Alzheimer's found

A Wilmington woman who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was reported missing Friday, was found safe Saturday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A Silver Alert was issued for a Geraldine Pricilla Rollinson who had been missing since 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted around 9:45 p.m. Friday that Geraldine Pricilla Rollinson was last seen at her residence in the 2200 block of Adams Street Friday morning wearing a white leather coat, jeans, black boots and carrying an orange purse. She is between 5-foot-6 and 5-8 with short red hair.

