MISSING: Woman with Alzheimer's last seen at 7 Friday morning

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Wilmington woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who has been missing since 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted around 9:45 p.m. Friday that Geraldine Pricilla Rollinson was last seen at her residence in the 2200 block of Adams Street Friday morning wearing a white leather coat, jeans, black boots and carrying an orange purse. She is between 5-foot-6 and 5-8 with short red hair.

Call WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip if you have information on Rollinson's whereabouts. Text TIP708 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

