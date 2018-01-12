Events commemorate 153rd anniversary of Battle of Fort Fisher

Fort Fisher will celebrate its history with its 153rd anniversary commemoration this weekend, bringing to life the battles fought at this key location during the Civil War.

John Moseley, the special events coordinator for Fort Fisher, joined us on First at Four to talk about the events surrounding the commemoration, which goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12.

The commemoration will tell the stories of those who displayed bravery and valor during their actions at Fort Fisher.

Civil War reenactors will bring the fort to life and infantry units will talk with visitors about what life was like for those who fought in the battle.

To learn more about the event, click here.

