Community tips help lead to drug arrests in Brunswick Co.

Two men were arrested on drug charges Thursday night after the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office received tips from the community.

According to a BCSO Facebook post, Charles Junior Simmons, 59, of Supply, and Jaquan Tirece Hankins, 19, of Supply, were booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility after deputies seized drugs from a Supply residence on Smith Road Northeast.

Pills, 2.2 grams of cocaine, 78 grams of marijuana, two guns and cash were seized.

Simmons is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for use/storage/sale of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $135,00 bond.

Hankins is facing charges of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for use/storage/sale of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is $20,000.

