New Hurricanes owner Dundon values 'winning more than money'

The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes wants his team to win - soon.

Tom Dundon was introduced Friday as the majority owner of the team with the NHL's longest active postseason drought at eight years.

While repeatedly describing himself as impatient, the 46-year-old Dallas billionaire also says he's "not going to make irrational, silly decisions" as a first-time owner of a professional sports team.

Dundon says he values "winning more than money, but it doesn't mean I want to burn it."

Dundon was introduced a day after the closing of his purchase of the majority of the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr., who will retain a minority ownership interest.

