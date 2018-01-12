New Hurricanes owner Dundon values 'winning more than money'

The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes wants his team to win - soon.
Tom Dundon was introduced Friday as the majority owner of the team with the NHL's longest active postseason drought at eight years.
While repeatedly describing himself as impatient, the 46-year-old Dallas billionaire also says he's "not going to make irrational, silly decisions" as a first-time owner of a professional sports team.
Dundon says he values "winning more than money, but it doesn't mean I want to burn it."
Dundon was introduced a day after the closing of his purchase of the majority of the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr., who will retain a minority ownership interest.
