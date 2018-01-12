Julia Boseman to run again for county commissioner - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Julia Boseman to run again for county commissioner

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Julia Boseman told WECT Friday that she will run again this year in the New Hanover County commissioners' race. 

The former New Hanover County commissioner and state senator ran for a seat on the county commission in 2016 but was defeated. 

Boseman, a Democrat, says it's time for a change. 

"Cronyism is at an all-time high in the county, evidenced by the approval of The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates without a traffic impact study or consideration of the impact it would have on the already overcrowded schools in that area of the county," Boseman said. "Citizens want and need elected officials to represent the best interests of all the people and not just special interest groups like the majority of commissioners are doing now." 

The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates is a proposed development at 4700 Gordon Road. A  Wilmington developer wants to build more than 400 workforce housing units. 

Boseman was first elected to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners in 2000. In 2004, she ran for the North Carolina Senate and beat Republican incumbent Sen. Woody White.

White, now chairman of the New Hanover County commissioners, had been appointed six months earlier to finish Sen. Patrick Ballentine's term after he resigned to run for governor. 

The filing period begins on Monday, Feb. 12. 

