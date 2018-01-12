Woody White appointed to UNCW Board of Trustees

Woody White has served on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners since 2012. (Source: WECT)

Woody White, the chairman of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, is joining the UNCW Board of Trustees.

According to a news release from the university, White will be part of the UNCW board effective Jan. 18, filling the seat of the former trustee Christopher Leonard.

White resigned from the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees to serve on the UNCW board.

"Our university is pleased to welcome to our board a dedicated public servant and a civic leader recognized throughout the region,” UNCW Chancellor Zito Sartarelli said in the release. “I am certain that Woody’s passion for everything he pursues will be a terrific addition to an already terrific board.”

White, a lifelong resident of southeastern North Carolina, has served on the NHC Board of Commissioners since 2012, has practiced law in NHC since 1995 and in 2004, served as a state senator.

“As a longtime supporter and fan of UNCW, it is such an honor to join the Seahawk family as a Trustee,” White said. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members, under the strong leadership of Ms. Wilma Daniels, to continue this university’s 70-year tradition of excellence and integrity, and I thank the Speaker and Chancellor Sartarelli for this humbling opportunity.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.