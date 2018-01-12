Firefighters donate more than a 150 coats to area schools

Firefighters with the New Hanover County Professional Firefighter's Association made a special delivery to two area schools on Friday. (Source: WECT)

Firefighters with the New Hanover County Professional Firefighter's Association made a special delivery to two area schools on Friday. Firefighters presented 84 coats to staff at Castle Hayne Elementary School, and 84 coats to Wrightsboro Elementary.

The donation is part of the association's involvement with Operation Warm, which provides brand new coats to kids in need.

Association Vice President Brent Stophel said that firefighters raised $3,000 this year to purchase the coats.

"It’s absolutely fantastic to be able to give back and make sure that these kids, when they’re standing out at bus stops or playing outside, that they actually have a coat that’s warm and will provide for them for years to come,” Stophel said.

Castle Hayne Principal Sam Highsmith said the donation came as a surprise to staff at the school, and that they feel blessed to receive the coats.

“It makes us all feel good, that’s what we’re here to do," he said. Stophel added that they frequently see people on their worst days, and they welcomed the chance to give back.

"This is just a chance for us to try and get on the front side of that and just help with a need in the community."

In 2015, the association raised $2,000 to purchase 60 coats for Mary C. Williams Elementary School.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.