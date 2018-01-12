Woman repeatedly stabbed in Raleigh Food Lion parking lot, police say

A woman is being treated at WakeMed after being stabbed six times in the parking lot of a Food Lion on the 1100 block of Raleigh Boulevard, police said. (Source: WNCN)

The call came to respond around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the woman was near her car when a male suspect came up to her and tried to rob her.

He then stabbed her three times in the head and three times in the back, police said.

The suspect left the scene and was able to get away with nearly $1,000 worth of property, according to a Raleigh Police Department report.

The report shows that the 36-year-old woman, who we’re choosing not to identify at this time, had a Samsung Galaxy S7 cellphone, Samsung Galaxy S5 cellphone and a purse with $300 in it stolen.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.