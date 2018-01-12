Several events planned to celebrate MLK holiday in Wilmington

A family fun day and a parade are planned for Wilmington in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Source:WECT)

A family fun day and a parade are planned for Wilmington in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The family fun day will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the MLK Center located at 401.S Eighth Street,

The local MLK Committee is partnering with the city's Parks and Recreation Division to host the event, which will include games, face painting, displays and refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.

The MLK Parade will be held downtown on Monday, Jan. 15. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Cape Fear Community College's Schwartz Center.

Starting at 9 a.m., N. Third Street will be closed. Northbound traffic will have to use Market Street to access Fifth Avenue/Sixth Street. Southbound motorists will need to use Front Street or Davis Street to Fifth Avenue.

All roads are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

For more information on these events and more, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.