MLK Day parade starts at 11 a.m. today

A parade is planned for Wilmington in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The MLK Parade will be held downtown on Monday, Jan. 15. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Cape Fear Community College's Schwartz Center.

The parade will stage in the Schwartz Center parking lot and queue on Brunswick and Hanover streets between N. Front and Third streets. Streets in the staging area will close at 8 a.m.

Starting at 9 a.m., N. Third Street will be closed to all traffic between Harnett and Market Streets. Northbound traffic will have to use Market Street to access Fifth Avenue/Sixth Street. Southbound motorists will need to use Front Street or Davis Street to Fifth Avenue.

All roads are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

For more information and a parade route map, click here.

