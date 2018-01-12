WANTED: Man accused of stealing TVs from Walmart

This man is accused of stealing TVs from Walmart. (Source: Leland PD)

Officials with the Leland Police Department are trying to identify a man accused of taking televisions from Walmart.

Police say the man was seen Dec. 31, 2017, and Jan. 11, 2018 going inside the Walmart in Leland and leaving with 55-inch televisions.

The total value of the TVs is $822.87.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Kazee at (910) 371-0274.

