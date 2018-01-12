Wilmington man given prison time for stabbing ex-girlfriend

Sam Emanuel Moss, 32 of Wilmington, pleaded guilty Thursday in New Hanover County Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, common law robbery and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

The charges stem from an incident on March 13, 2017, where Moss stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a kitchen knife.

The victim had lacerations to her head, face, arms, head, chest and leg.

Afterward, Moss hit a bystander in the face and took the bystander's car keys in an attempt to flee the scene.

Moss was arrested at the scene.

The malicious conduct charge stems from an incident on March 21, 2017, where Moss spit in the face of a deputy at the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

Moss was sentenced to roughly six to nine years in prison.

