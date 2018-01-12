Bolton Illegal nightclub owner agrees to consent order banning alcohol

The Hideaway Lounge has a troubled history, including shooting murders in 2011 and 2017. Neighbors have described the property where the Hideaway Lounge is said to exist as "loud," "disrespectful," and "trouble." (SOURCE: WECT)

John Freeman is the property owner of The Hideaway Lounge. (Source: WECT)

An illegal nightclub in Bolton, The Hideaway Lounge, is in the crosshairs of a civil action initiated by the District Attorney, County Sheriff, and NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE).

Judge Douglas Sasser presided over a hearing in the Columbus County Courthouse Friday morning against John Freeman, the property owner where The Hideaway Lounge is located.

The Hideaway Lounge has a troubled history, including shooting murders in 2011 and 2017. Neighbors have described the property where The Hideaway Lounge is said to exist as "loud," "disrespectful," and "trouble."

During an investigation, the SBI found 18 television sets, several cash bars, a lot of alcohol, light poles, hot tubs and a full kitchen.

“I will be initiating a civil action against Mr. Freeman and his establishment to limit how the property is used, when it is used, and prohibit even the possession of alcohol,” District Attorney Jon David said.

Before the hearing began, David said Freeman is expected to sign a consent order that includes no alcohol on the property at any time and no business taking place at the property between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The order limits the kinds of businesses as well, including no concerts or clubs.

During Friday's hearing, Freeman verbalized an understanding of the agreement, so it was signed and Sasser officially approved the order.

Freeman and his lawyer, Matthew Tedder, declined to speak to WECT as they were leaving the courthouse.

Law enforcement unsuccessfully tried to shut down the illegal club in 2011. The legal action this time was made public by the District Attorney late last year and includes assistance from ALE's full-time nuisance abatement unit.

