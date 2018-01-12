No injuries reported in Wilmington tugboat fire

Fire crews are responding to a tugboat on fire at the Smith Creek Boatyard located at 805 Cornelius Harnett Drive in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Firefighters have cleared the scene of a tugboat that caught fire at the Smith Creek Boatyard in Wilmington early Friday.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, Wilmington fire crews responded to the boatyard, located at 805 Cornelius Harnett Drive, at 7:17 a.m. Flames were showing from the boat when crews first arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at around 8:30 a.m.

WFD units cleared from tug boat fire at this time, no injuries to civilians or firefighters. pic.twitter.com/l0k0015oL6 — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) January 12, 2018

No one was injured in the incident, according to officials.

