Local black leadership chapter holding rally in response to President Trump's comments

The New Hanover chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus is holding a press conference and rally in response to President Donald Trump's comments regarding immigration.

In a statement sent in a release, the organization said it finds the president's comments to be "immoral."

The chapter said it will hold a press conference and rally to show solidarity against those comments. It is inviting the public to attend.

The press conference and rally will be held Friday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at the 1898 Memorial Park on North Third Street.

