No one injured in early morning house fire

Fire crews battled a house fire in Columbus County early Friday morning.

According to dispatchers, the fire started around 12:15 A.M. at a home on Snake Island Road, which is off of Highway 130 and Hallsboro Road South.

The fire was under control just before 1 A.M.

According to Columbus County Deputy Fire Marshal Josh Carterette, the home was not occupied at the time and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

