Pender church hopes to help fight the opioid crisis

Members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Pender County want to join the fight against the opioid crisis by offering support and resources to those battling addiction.

Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith gave a presentation to dozens of community members on Thursday, educating them on the crisis and how it impacts Pender County residents.

Holy Trinity's community outreach group held the forum after discussing the devastating impacts this crisis has had on the community.

"It affects a lot of individual families," Carolyn Beddow said. "I think it's heart-wrenching. It's a very difficult problem to solve and if you have a family member that goes through this, it's a very devastating problem and you need all the help you can get to combat it."

Smith said churches can play an important role in helping law enforcement to fight the problem.

"There are a lot of churches in Pender County. There are a lot of churches across this nation and there's a lot of people that go to church," Smith said. "Churches sometimes have wonderful resources, a place you can go to call somebody, to talk to somebody. Sometimes they even have counseling. Churches can sometimes meet the needs, even financial sometimes."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.