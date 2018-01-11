High school basketball teams recovering from winter weather

Last week’s winter weather is still causing problems for area high school basketball teams.

Because of scheduled games, and school being cancelled, the Hoggard Vikings’ practice Wednesday was just their second in the past 14 days.

“It’s just hard when you don’t have any rhythm,” Hoggard head coach Brett Queen said. “There isn’t anything that you can do about it.”

The biggest issue is getting players back into game shape after barely practicing the last two weeks.

“I do feel it more. I can feel it in my legs,” senior Tyler Matlock said. “My legs are weaker than usual.”

“You would think with that much time off, they would be fatigued,” Queen said. “But at the same time they are not getting out and moving around and exercising in practice.”

The Vikings are not the only team with this issue. It’s the same for every team in the Mideastern Conference.

“You can’t control what happens, but you can control how you react to it,” Queen said.

Hoggard plays Friday at home against New Hanover County rival Laney at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.