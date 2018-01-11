Seahawks outlast Elon in OT for first road win of the season

ELON -- UNCW's men's basketball team recorded its first road victory of the season on Thursday, toppling Elon 80-78 in overtime.

Jay Fornes led four Seahawks in double-figure scoring with 20 points and Devontae Cacok scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds for UNCW (5-12, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

With the game tied 78-all in OT, UNCW's Jordon Talley drove to basket, drew Elon defenders toward him and delivered a bounce pass to a cutting Marcus Bryan, who made the winning layup with 23.4 seconds remaining. It was Bryan's only basket of the game.

After a timeout, Ty Taylor deflected Elon's inbounds pass and Cacok stole the ball to seal the Seahawks' victory.

“We haven’t had the ball bounce our way too many times so far this year and it was good to get a couple bounces our way," UNCW first-year coach C.B. McGrath said.

Taylor had 17 points and led all players with six steals, Talley notched a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 10 assists and Bryan pulled down 11 boards for UNCW, which outrebounded the Phoenix 48-40, including 15-8 on the offensive glass.

Tyler Seibring led all players with 21 points and had a team-best 12 rebounds to lead Elon (11-7, 3-2).

UNCW led 46-39 at halftime before being outscored by the Phoenix 33-26 in the second half to force the extra period.

