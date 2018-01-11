Children create art in tribute of influential black Americans

The event, in its third year, is in honor of Martin Luther King Day. (Source: WECT)

Children inspired by Black History Month created art for the annual U.S. Cellular and Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs art contest.

On Jan. 11, the children got to work on their pieces for the contest.

On Jan. 11, the children got to work on their pieces for the contest.

Students ages 6 through 18 were encouraged to create an original 8.5 x 11 piece of artwork in tribute of influential African Americans both past and present.

Ten finalists will have their art displayed at U.S. Cellular stores in Wilmington.

Members of the community can vote on the art during the month of February.

The top three winners will get gift cards from U.S. Cellular.

