Art and the Bloom challenges floral designers to create arrangements inspired by art

Art and the Bloom is this weekend in Wrightsville Beach. (Source: WECT)

Art and the Bloom challenges designers to create floral arrangements interpreting a piece of fine art.

The New Hanover Garden Club hosts the event from Jan. 11-14 at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach.

The inspirations for the floral arrangements comes from private collections and original works from the Wilmington Art Association.

There will also be several workshops and demonstrations which will include NGC Master Judge and Flower Show School instructors, Frances Thrash and Pam Braun, along with noted author, Mark Weathington.

Afternoon tea on Friday and Saturday will include sandwiches, scones, desserts and a raffle, along with a fashion show of hats will be presented by aMuse: Artisanal Finery.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.