Crossing guard who hands out coats nominated for national honor

A Trask Middle School crossing guard has been nominated for a national honor after handing out dozens of coats to students walking to school.

Minnie Galloway is nominated for America's Favorite Crossing Guard, a contest put on by Safe Kids Worldwide.

When temperatures dropped in December, Galloway set up a coat rack with a dozen coats, offering them to any student who looked cold.

Before that, Galloway brought pencils and notebooks to hand out to students in case someone didn't have what they needed on the first day of school. On rainy days, she handed out umbrellas to lawyers.

