Walmart raising starting pay, dishing out bonuses to employees

Walmart CEO and President Doug McMillon credited the Trump administration’s major tax reform in December for the new employee benefits. (Source: WECT)

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, announced Thursday it’s raising starting minimum pay to $11 an hour, beginning in February.

“I think they did that...to help people, help the community, help the employees, and help their families,” said Matthew Sammons, a Walmart employee in Wilmington of 10 years.

Walmart CEO and President Doug McMillon credited the Trump administration’s major tax reform in December for the new employee benefits. One part of the reform was the reduction of the corporate tax rate, meaning big businesses like Walmart pay less in taxes and keep more for spending at their discretion.

"Today, we are building on investments we've been making in associates, in their wages and skills development," McMillon said in a press release. "It's our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families."

Adam Jones, an economics professor at UNC Wilmington, said the increase in minimum pay isn’t surprising.

“As the labor market tightens, we expect to see wages going up, and if the tax reform provides them additional income, they can then use that to compete for workers by paying more,” said Jones.

Other changes include one-time bonuses up to $1,000, depending on how long employees have worked for the company. Walmart is also amping up its paid maternity leave to 10 weeks, and paid parental leave to six weeks.

“I think that’s a good thing so mothers and parents can spend more time with their kids to raise them right,” said Sammons.

“Walmart’s a good company,” he added. “Sam Walton, his dream, his vision is to make Walmart a better place, to make families happy, and to make the employees happy and to make everyone satisfied.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.