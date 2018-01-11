Dundon takes over as Hurricanes' owner after sale closes

Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon has taken over as the majority owner of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.
Team officials said the sale closed Thursday, about two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr. The NHL says its Board of Governors has given its approval.
Karmanos will retain a minority ownership interest in the club he moved from Hartford, Connecticut, to North Carolina in 1997.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is scheduled to appear at a news conference Friday in Raleigh to introduce Dundon. Bettman has said the team is not moving.
