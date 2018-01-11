NC State's Johnson cleared to return after charge dismissed

North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson has been cleared to rejoin the team after the dismissal of a felony assault charge against him in his home state of Ohio.

Court records in Cuyahoga County indicate a prosecutor dismissed the charge without prejudice Thursday.

A previous court document says Johnson was among four people indicted Dec. 5 for causing "serious physical harm" to a male victim on or about Oct. 8.

Athletic spokesman Fred Demarest said the school learned of the indictment Dec. 14 and indefinitely suspended Johnson that day. N.C. State announced the suspension two days later, citing a violation of the school's student-athlete code of conduct.

Demarest says the charge's dismissal means Johnson is no longer in violation of the code of conduct.

